PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man has been arrested on charges of rape after the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office say he raped a teen at a graduation party.

45-year-old Thomas McCord of Palermo was arrested on July 24 after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party he hosted at his house in Palermo.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, McCord hosted a High School graduation party on Saturday night, July 22, at his house and provided alcohol and marijuana to minors at the party.

Police say in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 23, McCord allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl who had consumed the alcohol and marijuana he gave her.

McCord was arrested on Monday and charged with the following:

Rape in the first degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Unlawfully Dealing with a Child

McCord was arraigned Monday evening in Oswego County CAP Court where he was released to the conditions of Pretrial Release.

This incident is still under investigation and if anyone has information, the Sheriff’s Office advises you to contact them at (315) 349-3411.