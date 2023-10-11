OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — John Morrison II, a 58-year-old man from Pennellville, NY, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 9, on DWI charges following a vehicle and foot chase with New York State Police.

NYSP were called to Exit 31 on I-81 southbound around 10:25 p.m. to assist with a vehicle that was failing to comply with a Central Square police officer. Morrison II, who was driving the vehicle, still refused to stop as Troopers pursued him for several miles, State Police said.

He eventually stopped just north of Exit 30 on I-81 southbound, but got out of his car and attempted to run away. Troopers then chased after Morrison II and tased him, according to NYSP.

Morrison II was then taken into custody and arrested without any further incident.

After being taken into custody, Morrison II’s engine compartment in his vehicle caught on fire. Troopers quickly put out the flames, NYSP said.

Morrison II was taken to the Oswego County Jail for arraignment. He is charged with: