OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly ran her over in a car accident on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Seana Doyle died in the accident that happened around 2:12 a.m. Thursday morning on Byer Road.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that Doyle’s boyfriend was traveling westbound in a 2010 Nissan SUV when he allegedly struck Doyle. Police say he called 911 right after, and Doyle was taken to Oswego Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Doyle and her boyfriend both lived on Byer Road, just west of the incident location. Further investigation revealed Doyle was dropped off at her house while the boyfriend was on his way there.

Video evidence from the area of the incident allegedly shows that the boyfriend began to brake just before the accident on the road. Police say that the road is mostly unlit, and at the time of the incident, it was wet.

Further evidence from the boyfriends phone allegedly shows that he wasn’t home at the time Doyle arrived home due to miscommunication between the two regarding how she was going to get home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3412.