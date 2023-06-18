OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego’s famous lighthouse tours are set to begin soon!

On Friday, June 23, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum will offers tours of the city’s iconic National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse.

Tours will continue almost every Friday, Saturday and Thursday the following weeks in July and August and on Sunday, July 30, during Harborfest.

As the most recognizable symbol of Oswego, the lighthouse appears in hundreds of photographs, along with many paintings and drawings each year. The current lighthouse — which was built in 1934 — is the fourth to protect marine traffic since 1822, when the first lighthouse was built near Fort Ontario.

People taking part in the tour will hear stories of the history of the lighthouse and the men who operated it.

During all tours, guests will ride in a boat from Wright’s Landing to and from the lighthouse.

Lighthouse tours are $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under, with free admission to the museum with the purchase of a ticket. Those who want to register for a museum tour, visit H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s website.

“The West Pierhead Lighthouse brings us back to a time when Oswego was the major port on Lake Ontario and when pleasure boating and commercial shipping could turn dangerous. There are so many great stories to be heard on the tour, and at the museum, that I encourage everyone who loves a great tale to take a tour,” said Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.

Visitors should set aside two hours for the tour, which includes a boat ride from Wright’s Landing to the lighthouse and back as boat capacity is limited to six visitors per transit.

Other rules on the tour include the following

The captain is in charge while underway and can cancel or shorten a trip at his or her discretion due to weather or safety concerns.

Children under 5 years old not recommended

Children under 12 MUST wear a life jacket during transit

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult

There are no restrooms at the Lighthouse

Please arrive at Wright’s Landing 15 minutes prior to departure

Flat, rubber-soled shoes highly recommended

No smoking, alcohol, or food is permitted on site

The lighthouse is not accessible for people with mobility issues

For more information, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s website for upcoming events or call (315) 342-0480.