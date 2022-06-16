ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the launch of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest is to highlight New York’s natural beauty and destinations among New York’s state campgrounds and parklands.

All entries must be photographs taken at New York State-owned parklands between June 15, 2020, and October 15, 2022. The winning images will be featured in the 2023 New York State Camping Guide Guide and alongside other entries, they will be used in statewide digital and print campaigns.

Photos will be judged on the following criteria: originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether the photograph showcases the best of New York State Park’s camping and outdoor activities. According to the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the DEC, the last contest totaled more than 5,200 photo submissions and nearly 18,000 votes cast.

A grand prize winner will be selected along with six individual category winners. Prize packages include a grand prize of a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY camping gift card. The six individual category winners will each receive a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.

Six submission categories:

Camping Life

Seasonal Spectacular

Action & Adventure

Hiking

Views & Vistas

Making Memories

Contest entries are being accepted from June 15 at midnight to October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced by December 21.