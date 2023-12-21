SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If not for a “paperwork snafu,” the 34-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a pregnant woman outside the Rescue Mission may have been in jail when he opened fire on Apreona Harris, who was nine months pregnant.

In October, 26-year-old Harris accused David Kirby III of strangling her.

Syracuse Police were pursuing a felony charge, but when an arrest warrant was scanned and electronically delivered to the Onondaga County District Attorney for judicial review, the DA says it wasn’t done properly.

The scanned document cut off the suspect’s name, the DA told NewsChannel 9.

Further, the DA’s Office said the victim’s story didn’t articulate the charges.

For both reasons, the documents were sent back to Syracuse Police for correction. The DA says the “cure,” or what needed fixing, was included.

A spokesperson for Syracuse Police told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday, Dec. 21, there’s no record of the document being rejected by the DA, contrary to what the DA said.

Because the arrest warrant didn’t go through, Kirby was never charged with the strangulation.

The Onondaga County District Attorney made clear he doesn’t believe the notion could have prevented this week’s homicide. The arrest warrant could have been denied or not carried out for other reasons.

Nothing negligent or malicious occurred, Fitzpatrick said, calling it a “paperwork snafu.”

Syracuse police are also looking into the issue on their own end.

Kirby is currently charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The DA will pursue a murder charge now that Harris has died.

Harris was taken off life support Wednesday, Dec. 21, after her baby boy was born safely.