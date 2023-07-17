MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A park near the Marcellus Free Library was dedicated yesterday, July 15, in honor of Robert and Jane Amidon who had strong connections to the library.

The park, sidewalk and amphitheater were unveiled during its opening ceremony, paying tribute to the deceased couple.

Jane’s grandparents helped fund the first ever library that opened in Marcellus, and Robert then served as president of its board during the mid-1970s.

Jane and Robert’s children made the journey all the way from North Carolina to see the park opened.

“The park is the perfect memorial to our parents. They were both very dedicated to the library but they also had a passion for outdoor gardening and they environment, and I don’t think they library could have found a better way to pay tribute to their contributions to the community,” daughter Martha Amidon said.

As the project cost over $200,000, money had to be fundraised. Last spring, patrons were able to purchase and dedicate bricks for $100 each.