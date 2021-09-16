Park renovation project to begin in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a transformation project at a park in Hudson Falls.

The Derby Park Foundation marked the start of its $1.8 million project to revamp the Moran Derby Park. The park will have additions, including a new soccer field and a basketball court.

Organizers explained their excitement for the project ahead.

“For the surrounding people that aren’t around here, it’s gonna look beautiful. For those of us that grew up here, and knew what it was and what it’s going to be, this is super exciting.”

Work is expected to begin next Monday with the goal of finishing by spring of 2022. The Park Foundation will continue to raise money for park funds from local and regional businesses.