SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Katron Chavis, a 39-year-old man, was arrested by Syracuse police on Thursday, Sept. 14, for a drug charge and was on parole for a previous conviction.

Police found Chavis around the 1900 block of South State in Syracuse around 12 p.m. He immediately fled, and SPD detectives then caught him and attempted to handcuff him.

Chavis continued to struggle as detectives tried to handcuff him. Detectives then saw Chavis had a handgun in his waistband and was reaching for it while struggling, according to SPD.

Detectives were able to take the gun away from Chavis and successfully handcuffed him. The gun was a loaded, 9 mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.

Chavis is now charged with Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, on top of his original drug charges.