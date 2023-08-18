QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A section of Quaker Road near the road into Hudson Falls is set to be closed over the next several evenings for road work. The closure is taking place in order for contractors to do resurfacing work, as part of a larger rehabilitation project by the town.

The portion of Quaker Road between Ridge Road and Quaker Ridge Boulevard will be closed from 8 to 11 p.m. every evening from Sunday, Aug. 20, to Thursday, Aug, 24. Meanwhile, Quaker Road between Ridge Road and Dix Avenue will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. those same days.

Those looking to access the parts of Queensbury around the affected stretch of road should keep detour routes in mind. The Quaker Ridge Walmart is the only affected business scheduled to remain open during the impacted hours. Visitors will be able to access the store using Dix Avenue. Those planning to use Quaker Road during the overnight closures can use Hicks Road and Queensbury Avenue to get to Dix Avenue.

The road work is part of a larger project familiar to anyone to have traversed Quaker Road in recent weeks, with shoulders closed as rehabilitation takes place. The town of Queensbury intends to refurbish 3.96 miles of Quaker Road, in a project that began in June and is set to finish sometime this fall.