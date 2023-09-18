FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cyclists turned out on Saturday, Sept. 16, for the second annual “Pedals for POPs” bike ride to support the fight against pediatric cancer.

The 16-mile ride kicked off at Canal Landing Park at 11 a.m. as bikers rode along the canal. All proceeds from the ride went to support On My Team16, a charity that works to support pediatric cancer patients, families, and their caregivers.

Cyclists also got to enjoy a post-ride party with drinks and food specials at the park, all for a good cause.