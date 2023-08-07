ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a large police presence at the BayTowne Plaza Walmart in Penfield Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, someone approached the Walmart Monday afternoon, saying they saw a man with a gun. Walmart took precautionary measures and evacuated.

Sheriff’s deputies searching the store did not find any threat. Police also said they were unable to find anyone in or around the store who said they saw someone with a rifle.

“We don’t have any signs of a threat,” said MCSO Deputy Brendan Hurley. “We’re working with Walmart right now looking through all their surveillance footage trying to see if we can actually locate on video someone with or without the rifle.”

Investigators completed the search around 5:00 p.m. Walmart will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Other stores in the area were briefly asked to shelter in place.

Watch the full police briefing

Employees being evacuated from Walmart on Empire in Webster pic.twitter.com/BYhTeOtODy — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 7, 2023

State Police and Webster PD on scene — alarm inside can be heard going off. Employees are moved back by Howard Hannah – Verizon pic.twitter.com/jrMBRMjdFx — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 7, 2023

Employees telling me they don’t know exactly what happened inside — they just had to get out pic.twitter.com/Xpi5yVYh0w — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.