SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) —
Utica Proctor came out on top after a big second half. Marc Simmons led the team with 20 points followed by Qua-Dir John with 13.
Bishop Ludden put on a dominant performance against Chittenango with Liam Sheard leading the team with 19 points and Jahzar Greene with 13. Ryan Moesch led Chittenango with 21 points.
Bishop Grimes put together a solid second quarter to push them ahead of Nottingham. Nate Abernethy led Bishop Grimes with 25 points.
J-D came back against F-M to pull off the win. Trent Hughes led the Red Rams with a huge 31 points.
