SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Oct. 14, around 3:12 p.m., Syracuse police were called to State Fair Boulevard and West Genesee Street for a single-car crash.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a red pickup truck had crashed at the intersection, and witnesses told police the driver fled after the crash.

There was a passenger in the truck who was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to SPD.

Police also discovered the pickup truck had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

The driver was found behind 304 School Street shortly after the crash, police say, and was arrested.

SPD has charged the driver with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.