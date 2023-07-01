SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A person suffered burns in a car fire that happened along Interstate-81 Northbound near the I-481 split in Syracuse around 5:30 p.m., June 29.

Syracuse Police were the first to arrive on scene and saw a vehicle “fully involved in fire,” according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Syracuse firefighters from Station 8 arrived a short time later and deployed a hose to extinguish the fire.

Initial reports given to emergency responders indicated that the victim was trapped in the flaming vehicle, but the occupant was able to escape before police first arrived, said SFD.

The victim’s burns were minor, and they were treated at the scene by an American Medical Response ambulance.

Station 8 firefighters were able to put out the bulk of the fire, but used up all of their fire engine’s 500 gallons of water before the fire was completely out. A second engine had to be called in to completely extinguish the blaze.

Syracuse Fire Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, but no official cause has been given as of now.

Firefighters had the scene cleared after nearly one hour. Traffic was reduced to one lane while firefighters worked on scene, but returned to normal after the area was cleared.