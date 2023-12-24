SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, Syracuse police officers were called to South Salina and Colvin Street for a vehicle crash.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a person who had been driving an illegal dirt bike and was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then drove away from the scene after hitting the dirt bike driver, according to SPD.

The person on the dirt bike was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle was later found and ticketed, SPD said.