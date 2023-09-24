DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a small garage fire in the Town of DeWitt on Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

DeWitt firefighters were called to the fire around 5:50 a.m. and found heavy flames in a home’s attached garage on Holliston Circle. Firefighters searched for trapped victims and were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

No trapped victims were found, but one of the home’s occupants was evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation and later taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the DeWitt Fire District.