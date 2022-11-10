BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An individual was detained on Wednesday for throwing a brick at the FBI Buffalo Field Office, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The individual threw the brick multiple times at the lobby window, shattering it. The person was detained by FBI security guards without further incident.

Interior screens prevented the individual from getting into the building. Nobody was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation and the FBI is working with the U.S. Attorney’s office regarding any potential federal charges.

No further information about the individual has been made available at this time.

The FBI says if members observe threatening or suspicious activity, they are encouraged to report it to their local field office or online by clicking here.