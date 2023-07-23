SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sellout crowd is expected at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview as the rock band Phish is slated for a concert there tomorrow, July 23 at 7 p.m.

The band has some connections to the area as their drummer, Jon Fishman, grew up in Central New York, and graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School.

Lawn tickets are still available, but people cannot bring their own lawn chairs due to the Amphitheater’s rule that people cannot bring their own chairs for concerts with more than 14,000 tickets sold.

Lawn chair rentals from the Amphitheater are also sold out.

Phish are making a stop in Syracuse as part of their summer tour. The tour will continue with a show in Philadelphia on July 25.