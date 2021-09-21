PHOTOS: Americade engines roar back to Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the sun shone on one of the village of Lake George’s biggest, and loudest, events of the year.
Americade organizer Christian Dutcher said things had come together well for the returning year of the annual touring motorcycle festival. On Tuesday, the first hundreds of what would be sure to be thousands of bikers rode into town.
Those bikers will spend the week riding through the Adirondacks and out into Vermont. Dutcher works directly with the towns that become the most popular destinations for riders, to make sure nobody gets overwhelmed.
He says Lake Placid is usually the most popular destination on riders’ lists.
See photos from the start of Americade on Tuesday:
Americade runs from Sept. 21-25, a contrast from its usual dates in June. Some things have changed to pull that off, including the removal of the usual opening block party, replaced with a Saturday night concert in Shepard Park.
That said, there’s plenty to do in the great outdoors. In addition to rides, bikers can enjoy market and expo spaces at Charles R. Wood Park and along Beach Road.
Also, this week is the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury. That doesn’t start until closer to the weekend when Americade is expected to get busier. Dutcher says reducing the number of large outdoor events helps his organization reduce the strain on Warren County police.