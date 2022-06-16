GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re driving between Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, you’re likely doing so via Glen Street, along the bridge that connects the two communities via Route 9. Across from Cool Insuring Arena, 56 Glen St. – one of the oldest standing buildings in the city – is getting a makeover.

On Tuesday, Glens Falls High School art teacher Sue Botch led the high school art club to the building to start work on a public mural project intended to take the next two weeks to complete – working around finals, of course. The building was most recently home to a bridal shop, and is currently owned by West Mountain Ski Area owners Sara and Spencer Montgomery. Botch said that the couple reached out to the club to bring new life to three window panels and an arched former doorway on the building.

See a timeline of the painting process. The following gallery will be updated as the students continue work over two weeks:

Progress as of the morning of Thursday, June 16. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Glens Falls High School art teacher Sue Botch leads the high school art club in starting a public art project at 56 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y. The work started on Tuesday, June 14, and is planned to take place over two weeks. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)



The planned final art across the frames of a former doorway and three windows at 56 Glen St. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Glens Falls High School art students work on Tuesday, June 14, on a public art project at 56 Glen St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Glens Falls High School art students work on Tuesday, June 14, on a public art project at 56 Glen St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Glens Falls High School senior Lily Gallagher talks about her work with her fellow student artists at 56 Glen St. Gallagher also helped work on the Hill Electric mural at 174 Broad St. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

It’s not the first time some of these students have taken paint to the streets of Glens Falls. Senior Lily Gallagher was among art club students who painted a mural on the side of Hill Electric at 174 Broad St.

“It’s so much fun,” said Gallagher, who plans to continue pursuing art after graduating this month. “A lot of people are going to pass by it, so it’s just fun to share with the community.”

The small building is far from the only place where public art is being made a reality this summer. The Arts District of Glens Falls project has signed on three artists to create murals across downtown – the same downtown where a hand-painted Adirondack Chair was unveiled last month. At the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, building owner Eric Unkauf is working with artists to bring fresh life to the halls of the building.