HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, residents of rural Washington County amy have noticed more tractors and other agricultural vehicles traveling the roads than usual. Those vehicles were piloted by local students taking part in a longstanding tradition.

Tuesday was “Drive Your Tractor to School” day for Hartford Central School. 31 students came by agricultural chariot – some with a parent riding shotgun to make sure nothing went off-course. It was a fun way for Hartford students to show off some of the agricultural equipment important to them and their families – and the students were the ones to get the wheels turning on the idea.

“The ‘Drive Your Tractor to School’ day was started by student initiative and as a fun and unique way to celebrate Hartford’s agricultural heritage and the end of the school year,” said Hartford Central School Superintendent Andrew Cook. “Each year the event is sponsored by our FFA, and the event continues to grow in popularity. The district values our community’s history and heritage, and we use the event to celebrate the past and honor those who are continuing in the field.”