PHOTOS: NYS Thruway before and after cashless tolling

Construction during the implementation of cashless tolling on the Thruway (Credit: NYS Thruway Authority)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway Authority has released a photo gallery of interchange locations along the Thruway before and after cashless tolling. In 2019, crews began constructing gantries to replace the toll plazas.

Removal of the toll plazas began in November 2020, when cashless tolling first went live. Crews removed the last toll plaza at the end of August 2021.

Check out the photos!

Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority

Images of the toll plazas under construction can be found on the NYS Thruway Authority website.