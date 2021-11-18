PHOTOS: NYS Thruway before and after cashless tolling

State News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

Construction during the implementation of cashless tolling on the Thruway (Credit: NYS Thruway Authority)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway Authority has released a photo gallery of interchange locations along the Thruway before and after cashless tolling. In 2019, crews began constructing gantries to replace the toll plazas.

Removal of the toll plazas began in November 2020, when cashless tolling first went live. Crews removed the last toll plaza at the end of August 2021.

Check out the photos!

  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • Thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority
  • thruway
    Photo Credits: NYS Thruway Authority

Images of the toll plazas under construction can be found on the NYS Thruway Authority website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories