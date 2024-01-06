TOWN OF TRENTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A diner in the Town of Trenton called Cindy’s Diner exploded on Friday evening, Jan. 5, resulting in a large fire and debris field.

Oneida County 911 notified the Barneveld Fire Department along with the Remsen Fire Department, Holland Patent Fire Department and Stittville Fire Department at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and both directions on State Route 12 were closed down.

Barneveld Fire Department Chief Kevin Kalk was the first fire officer to arrive and report the large debris field with severe fire conditions and ordered both directions of State Route 12 to be closed down.

Courtesy of the Barneveld Fire Department Courtesy of the Barneveld Fire Department Courtesy of the Barneveld Fire Department Courtesy of the Barneveld Fire Department Courtesy of the Barneveld Fire Department Courtesy of the Barneveld Fire Department

Barneveld Engine 1 arrived soon after and its crew was assigned to secure all utilities to the structure and placed two hand lines into operation. Stittville Truck 1 was supplied by Barneveld Engine 1 and placed its master streams into operation and Remsen FD was assigned to set up a fill site at the hydrant at Shufelt’s.

Tankers from Barneveld, Remsen and Holland Patent were assigned to the tanker shuttle and crews from Holland Patent FD and Remsen FD assisted with traffic control.

Floyd FD was placed on standby with an engine crew at the Barneveld Firehouse. The NYS Department of Transportation, Oneida County DPW and the Town of Trenton Highway Department all helped assist with road closure and clearing the debris from the highway.

At the time of the explosion, there were no occupants in the structure and no one was injured. Crews were able to bring the bulk of the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The New York State Police and New York State Fire Prevention and Control both assisted as well.

According to the Barneveld Fire Department, the cause of the explosion is still being investigated by NYS OFPC, but no foul play is suspected. C

Crews from Barneveld cleared the scene after nine hours and were back in service at 5:00 a.m. Barneveld FD responded with Engine 1, Rescue 1, Squad 1, Tanker 7, Tanker 8 and 17 members under the command of Chief Kalk.

Agencies operating at the scene or on standby were, Barneveld FD, Holland Patent FD, Remsen FD, Stittville FD, Star Ambulance, NY State Police, Town of Trenton Codes, NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Floyd FD.