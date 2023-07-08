GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday afternoon, over a dozen restaurants set up tables outside their establishments, or a block or two away. The culinary experience of downtown Glens Falls was coming out to play.

Take a Bite, the city’s weekly summer food festival, kicked off on Wednesday, and will repeat weekly throughout July and into August. The festival features small plates, priced between $1 and $5. At 5 p.m., the first visitors came to downtown Glen Street, closed off to street traffic, as well as Ridge Street and City Park.

Fresh Samosas at Alif Cafe on Glen Street.

On Tap plays outside of Crandall Public Library.

Brownie bites at Go Play With Your Food on Glen Street.

Hawaiian pizza at Go Play With Your Food on Glen Street.

Go Play With Your Food on Glen Street.

A mini burrito gets dressed up at Raul’s Mexican Grill on Glen Street.

Mac and cheese at Davidson Bros. on Glen Street.

Award-winning wings at Davidson Bros. on Glen Street.

Employees from Juicin’ Jar keep things cool on Glen Street. Juicin’ Jar operates on nearby Exchange Street.

A crowd gathers for pizza at Downtown Social on Glen Street.

A platter full of brownie bombs at Spot Coffee on Glen Street.

Lamb and eggplant meatballs by Park & Elm at their table on Maple Street along City Park. Park & Elm opened last fall at the corner of its namesake Park and Elm Streets.

Summer berry bread pudding by Park & Elm at their table on Maple Street.

Bomb Piggity serves up “The Elvis Impersonator,” a bacon-wrapped hot dog with fried plantains and Thai peanut sauce, at a table at City Park along Maple Street.

Vendors get cooking in City Park along Maple Street.

Hungry visitors start to trickle in on Glen Street as Take a Bite gets going.

“I just had one of these hot dogs for the first time,” said an anonymous festgoer at City Park, holding an “Elvis Impersonator” – a bacon-wrapped hot dog with plantains and Thai peanut sauce, made by Bomb Piggity in City Park. “It reminds me of the South.”

From hot dogs and pizza to sushi and samosas, there was something for everyone. Davidson Bros., a longtime Glen Street standard, was already nearly out of its popular hot wings a few minutes after the hour. Those same wings have been crowned previous winners at Glens Falls Wing Fest.

It was also a time for newer faces to Glens Falls’ culinary scene to get their name out there. Further down Glen Street, past Centennial Circle, the city’s new board game hotspot hoped to draw some traffic with pizza, brownie bites, and a bright yellow table.

“We’re a little nervous, being this far down, but mostly just excited to be here,” said an employee of Go Play With Your Food. The board game cafe and tavern opened at the corner of Glen and Park Streets in May.

Take a Bite runs from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday until Aug. 9. Live music will play around town each week.