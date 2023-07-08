GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday afternoon, over a dozen restaurants set up tables outside their establishments, or a block or two away. The culinary experience of downtown Glens Falls was coming out to play.
Take a Bite, the city’s weekly summer food festival, kicked off on Wednesday, and will repeat weekly throughout July and into August. The festival features small plates, priced between $1 and $5. At 5 p.m., the first visitors came to downtown Glen Street, closed off to street traffic, as well as Ridge Street and City Park.
“I just had one of these hot dogs for the first time,” said an anonymous festgoer at City Park, holding an “Elvis Impersonator” – a bacon-wrapped hot dog with plantains and Thai peanut sauce, made by Bomb Piggity in City Park. “It reminds me of the South.”
From hot dogs and pizza to sushi and samosas, there was something for everyone. Davidson Bros., a longtime Glen Street standard, was already nearly out of its popular hot wings a few minutes after the hour. Those same wings have been crowned previous winners at Glens Falls Wing Fest.
It was also a time for newer faces to Glens Falls’ culinary scene to get their name out there. Further down Glen Street, past Centennial Circle, the city’s new board game hotspot hoped to draw some traffic with pizza, brownie bites, and a bright yellow table.
“We’re a little nervous, being this far down, but mostly just excited to be here,” said an employee of Go Play With Your Food. The board game cafe and tavern opened at the corner of Glen and Park Streets in May.
Take a Bite runs from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday until Aug. 9. Live music will play around town each week.