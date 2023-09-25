GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week and weekend, an annual festival hit a big milestone in the Glens Falls and Queensbury area. The Adirondack Balloon Festival turned 50 – and welcomed thousands to see the third-largest hot air balloon festival in the United States.

Held across five days and featuring over 70 balloons, the festival had something for any balloon fan. Many come to the festival with cameras in hand. See shots provided by visitors to this year’s Adirondack Balloon Festival.

This slideshow may be updated as more photos are provided.

    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Warren County
    Photo: Mark Edward Hughes Jr.
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    Photo: Cameron Foote
    Photo: Cameron Foote
    Photo: The Docksider Restaurant
    Photo: Jessica French
    Photo: Matt Mackie
    Photo: Matt Mackie
    Photo: Myles Bray
    Photo: Myles Bray
    Photo: Myles Bray
    Photo: Myles Bray
    Photo: Myles Bray
    Photo: Ruth Winchell
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    Photo: Adirondack Balloon Festival
    A birthday cake balloon in celebration of the 50th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
    The cake takes to the skies.

If you took your own photos at the Adirondack Balloon Festival, send them to photos@news10.com.