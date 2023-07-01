CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is about to make room for Micron, literally.

By the end of the summer, a contractor will be hired to demolish the homes along Burnet Road that were purchased so the land could be added to the White Pine Business Park.

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency spent $26 million to acquire 40 properties, in some cases paying double the assessed value.

Before demolition, some of the materials will go to a good cause.

The agency will let Habitat for Humanity take what it wants from the structures, including windows and doors. Some of the hand-me-downs will go to Habitat’s own construction projects and some will be sold at the organization’s ReStore, the proceeds of which help support the mission.

Sarah Bruce, the organization’s director, said, “I feel for these home owners who many not have wanted to leave, but for them to see that their home will be continued to be used in the future, and not just head to a landfill, is a much better way to see these projects go forward.”

Next week, Habitat for Humanity’s volunteers will begin the deconstruction phase. Anyone who wants to help should contact the organization.