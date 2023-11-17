LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the brave and the cold take to Lake George. The 17th annual Lake George Polar Plunge will charge the beach on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Starting at 11 a.m., Shepard Park Beach will become the proving grounds for all brave enough to enter the water, in support of Special Olympics New York. Over 900 plungers are involved in this year’s race to the water, and hope to break the event’s $180,000 fundraising record. The plunge raises awareness as well as financial support for the organization, which brings its Fall Games to the Glens Falls area every year.

Registration runs at the beach from 8 a.m. to the start of the plunge. A Cool School Plunge will see over 400 students and faculty from Lake George and other districts jump in at 11, followed by an open plunge at noon. Last year, 600 plungers raised $178,000.