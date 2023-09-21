SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Sept. 20 around 2 p.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the 600 block of Gifford St. for a shots fired call.

At the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man arrived at Upstate around the same time. Police found out his injuries came from the same incident location.

He had a gunshot wound to the arm, and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.