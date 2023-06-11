TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is actively investigating a body that has been found in the Hudson River. The discovery was made on June 10 in the area behind St. Basil’s Church on River Street.

Detectives and evidence technicians are currently on the scene, and the Troy Fire Department is assisting with recovery efforts. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information should please call Troy Police at (518)270-4411. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.