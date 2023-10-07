SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two SUNY ESF students, a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were assaulted and robbed by a group of seven males on Saturday, Sept. 30, around 3:15 a.m. at 200 Clarendon Street in Syracuse.

The two victims were repeatedly punched in the face and kicked, Syracuse police say. They also had a cellphone and speaker taken from them.

After the incident, the suspects took off, SPD says.

Students gathered on the SUNY ESF campus for a Town Hall on Friday, Oct. 6 where they voiced safety concerns to Syracuse police, campus police and University officials from both SUNY ESF and Syracuse University.

The Town Hall was held to address student and parent’s concerns about what the ESF Student Assembly called a “lack of communication from University officials to the campus community.”

Syracuse police are still investigating the robbery.