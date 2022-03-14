ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer is a person of interest in a city homicide investigation, New York State Police officials announced Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Mayor Malik Evans’ office contacted state police around 7 a.m. Monday about a potential homicide involving a city employee at a residence on Wetmore Park, off of Lyell Avenue in the city.

“They requested that state police assume the investigation of a homicide which occurred on Wetmore Park earlier today and the reason was the person of interest is a Rochester Police Department employee,” said New York State Police Troop E Commander Maj. Eugene Staniszewski.

According to Maj. Staniszewski, state police are still processing the scene and more information will be made public as it becomes available. He said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is in the process of obtaining search warrants for the crime scene. Maj. Staniszewski said he was hoping that those warrants would be signed by 3 p.m. Monday.

They added that what occurred was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time. According to state police:

“On March 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the New York State Police were contacted by the City of Rochester Mayor’s Office and the City of Rochester Police Department Chief of Police to investigate possible homicide in the city of Rochester. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of SP Rochester is actively working the case.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Rochester Mayor’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in this investigation.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.”

While Maj. Staniszewski was offering an update to media around 2 p.m. Monday, state police responded to a creek in Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta. Details on this investigation, and if it is connected to the homicide investigation on Wetmore Park, remain unknown at this time.

State police looking in the water along this creek in Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta. We believe this might be in relation to the investigation currently taking place on Wetmore pk on the city’s west side. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U2yt2GFV6r — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) March 14, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.