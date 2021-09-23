Police looking for teen in Worcester, NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Albany City Police Department would like to alert the public that they are looking for a missing child believed to be in Otsego County.

17-year-old Alayna Smith of Albany, N.Y. has been missing since Wednesday September 22nd. She is about 5’06” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.

She is believed to be located somewhere in the Worcester, New York area.

If you or anyone you know has any information on the whereabouts you can contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or by visiting www.criminaljustice.ny.gov