WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying a larceny complaint from a local business within the county. Sheriff’s Deputy Messina is investigating the complaint.
In a post on Facebook, the department posted four security camera photos showing a person wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a black cap. The man is seen near a truck, two dumpsters and another vehicle. The post did not elaborate further on the nature of the complaint.
The individual, or anyone who knows the identity of the person, is asked to reach the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by private message via a link going directly to the department webpage. Those with information can also call (518) 747-4623 to provide information on the case.