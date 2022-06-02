ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Lawmakers are looking at a package of gun bills that were introduced in the New York State Legislature.

After the Buffalo Massacre was live-streamed on social media, the New York Attorney General launched an investigation into the platforms and the role they may have played.

Lawmakers this week are trying to go a step further and pass legislation to require social media companies in New York to provide a clear policy on how to respond to hateful conduct. This legislation was first introduced after the January 6th Insurrection.

“We know we need business to help us,” said Assemblymember Pat Fahy. “They have to help with the monitoring. And we also know, especially after Buffalo, we know some are very aggressive— took down posts within 10 minutes, others it was hours. So we have got to have this clear and concise policy on this hateful speech, and we have got to have a reporting mechanism. So businesses, we aren’t telling them how to do it, we’re telling them they must.”

Fahy said there is an estimated 4.7 billion post per day on social media platforms. If companies don’t comply, there are consequences established in the bill.

“The Attorney General is empowered to fine each day and for each individual post up to a $1,000,” explained Fahy. “That’s peanuts for some, but the point is, she has an ability to go after them when they do not comply.”

Another bill included in the package would change the state’s definition of a firearm.

“What we are seeing now is there are guns on our streets that are too long to be a handgun, but too short to be a long gun,” said Assemblymember Kenny Burgos.

His legislation would now include those types of weapons. The gun package will be voted on before the end of the session, which is Thursday.