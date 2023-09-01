QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Road work continues on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury next week. If you’ve taken the route regularly this summer, you know that detours and closed shoulders have been the norm, as the town works to rehabilitate nearly four miles of road.

Construction is set to pick up again starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, between Quaker Road’s intersections with Route 9/Upper Glen Street and Warren Street. Night work should be expected until Wednesday, Sept. 20, with lane closures and detours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly on weeknights.

The work at hand consists of milling and resurfacing of pavement. Traffic signals need to be prepared for upcoming re-paving work. During the closure, drivers will be able to cross Quaker Road from its intersection with either Bay or Ridge Roads at all times.

The paving will only occur on weeknights, and be partially dependent on the weather. Road closures will be halted during the Adirondack Balloon Festival, which celebrates its 50th year from Sept. 21-24. The festival is based at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, which relies on Quaker Road as a route of access.

The work on Quaker Road at large has run through the summer, and is planned to conclude by the start of October. Drivers are asked to take caution and slow down when passing by maintenance and construction vehicles.