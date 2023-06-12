QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large stretch of road work is coming to Quaker Road, across its entire stretch of just under four miles. Drivers around Queensbury should expect closures on the busy road starting Monday, June 19.

Lane closures should be expected across sections of Quaker Road, running from its intersection with Route 9 to Lower Warren Street. Contractors hired by Warren County are set to start replacing and rehabilitating culverts across Quaker Road – 18 in all. The work will also include replacing road signs and rehabilitating pavement.

Some work may require alternate routes around Queensbury to be sought out by drivers. Motorists are reminded to slow down and stay responsible when driving through work zones, especially as some work will take place at night.

Quaker Road carries a high volume of traffic between Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George, and the Adirondack Northway. Earlier this year, a study commissioned by the town of Queensbury indicated a need for better traffic safety along the corridor.