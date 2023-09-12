QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live in the area of Glens Falls or Queensbury, it’s likely you know that Route 254 has had a busy summer. If you don’t, it’s worth mentioning that one part of that route is Aviation Road, and another Quaker Road – the latter of which has endured a season of roadwork and rehabilitation across four miles.

This fall, it’s time for a different section of Route 254 to get some care. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced the launch of a project to replace a failed culvert on River Street, which the route becomes after meeting with Warren Street. It’s a stretch that connects Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and Queensbury – and one that was closed in March, after the culvert’s failure was discovered.

“The State Department of Transportation understands that the closure of State Route 254, while necessary to protect the safety of motorists, has been a hardship for the people who live and work in the areas around Glens Falls and Hudson Falls,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “Our design and engineering teams have worked diligently to advance this project, and with the start of construction, we are taking a big step toward getting this important roadway back open. We thank local residents, business owners and elected officials for their patience as we continue work to reopen this road as quickly as possible.”

The culvert in question is made of steel, and was found to be deteriorating during a state inspection. The DOT’s solution is expected to be fully in place sometime this fall – one plate at a time. 150 curved steel plates will be fastened in place on-site to create a new culvert, 163 feet long, in order to avoid having to remove the crumbling concrete at all. The project is expected to cost around $1 million, funded fully by the state of New York.

The River Street portion of Route 254 intersects with the Glens Falls Feeder Canal Trail, connecting to the Warren County Bikeway, Champlain Canalway Trail, and Empire State Trail. The trails will remain open during the project.

“Replacing the failed culvert underneath State Route 254 is an important local infrastructure project,” said State Senator Dan Stec, of Queensbury. “Completing this and getting River Street fully reopened is great news for the residents and small businesses along that corridor.”