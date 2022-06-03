QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, officers of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat by a student at Queensbury Union Free School District. The 13-year-old student was found shouting violent threats against the school, according to a letter from the school district.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit investigated the threat along with school staff and a school resource officer. The student has been charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat, and has been referred to the Warren County Probation Department for further action.

“We want to reiterate that school safety is paramount. We will continue to be diligent in our work to keep our community safe and encourage our students, faculty, and staff to reach out to building leaders if they hear anything or have any concerns,” said Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon in a statement.

In a letter to district parents, the school said that officers had found no evidence that the student had the means to carry out the threat. The district reiterated: “If you see something, say something.”

Queensbury is not the only school district to see a student threaten violence this week. On Thursday, South Glens Falls Central School District handled a situation where two students in a class made comments that suggested a threat against the district. That threat was found to be not credible, but both students have been suspended and may face charges. Hadley-Luzerne Central School District responded to a threat made over the weekend by a student stating the intent to cause harm upon returning from the Memorial Day school break on Tuesday.