Rage Against the Machine coming to Buffalo with Run the Jewels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rage Against the Machine is coming to KeyBank Center on July 27.

The rap-rock iconoclasts will be stopping in Buffalo as part of the worldwide “Public Service Announcement” Tour.

2020 will be the first time the band has toured together in nine years.

Rap duo Run the Jewels will also be performing that night.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m., and cost $125. Those interested in getting tickets can go to Tickets.com or call 888-223-6000.

