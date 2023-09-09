WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As more thunderstorms swept through the Capital Region again, the skies did not rain on this annual parade. NEWS10 has more on the outdoor event that remained a success despite threatening skies.

Rain or shine tugboats, work boats and other vessels made their way up the Hudson River for a decades-old annual event, the Waterford Tugboat Roundup.

Friends and family like Colleen Reilly cheered from the shores as the parade passed by.

“Like perfect timing otherwise the rain was here it stopped as they were coming through it looks like a storm could pass by again, so we were perfect timing,” said Reilly.

She even had some company with her as she waved to the passing tugboats.

“Daddy’s first mate, he got a little scared with all the horns, but he loved it. He was waving to daddy,” said Reilly.

It is a three-day festival and officials here say that thousands attend, each year.

The parade made its way up through Troy and then on its way to Waterford. The stormy skies were holding off as the convoy tugged along.

The roundup also features fireworks, vendors, food, and more for folks to enjoy along the riverfront. Folks with the chamber of commerce here say the event is a way to bring awareness to the much-needed industry in upstate.

The vendors stuck it out as they said the rain wouldn’t turn the event into a wash out.

“We are trying to make the best of the situation. It takes us days to bring this all down and if it rains you do the best you can. God gives you lemons you make lemonade,” said Bill Kelts, Waterford Summer Baseball President.

As the summer season is winding down throughout the Capital Region the Waterford Tugboat Roundup still has two more days of jam-packed fun for you to get out and keep on tuggin’.