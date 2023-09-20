SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced a major change to Interstate 481 related to the I-81 Viaduct Project that might effect your morning commute.

The ramp from I-481 to I-81 will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:00 a.m. until Spring 2025 when the the re-designated I-81 southbound ramp will open.

According to NYSDOT, the closure is necessary so they can start to begin preparations for a newly constructed interchange, future Business Loop 81, that will convert I-481 into I-81.

Courtesy of NYSDOT

When the closure of the ramp begins, NYDOT will post message boards on I-481 southbound to direct detoured traffic to I-81 northbound at exit 17 (South Salina Street and Brighton Avenue).

Detour signs will direct motorists to make a left onto East Calthrop Avenue, and another left onto the entrance ramp of I-81 southbound.

NYSDOT asks drivers during this time to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and to pay attention to any traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists who speed in work zones will be fined double as in accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.