BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Department of Justice filing Friday confirmed that the government will seek the death penalty against the Buffalo mass shooter, who murdered 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack at a Tops supermarket in May 2022.

The filing notified the court and lawyers for gunman Payton Gendron that “the United States believes the circumstances … are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified.”

The DOJ said it weighed the following statutory threshold factors:

Intentional Killing

Intentional Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury

Intentional Participation in an Act Resulting in Death

Intentional Engagement in an Act of Violence, Knowing That the Act Created a Grave Risk of Death to a Person

Additionally, statutory aggravating factors included:

Grave Risk of Death to Additional Persons

Substantial Planning and Premeditation

Vulnerable Victim

Multiple Killings and Attempted Killings

Non-statutory aggravating factors were:

Victim Impact

Injury To Surviving Victims

Racially-Motivated Killings

Attempt To Incite Violence

Selection of Site

