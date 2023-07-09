UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ethiopian Jemal Yimer successfully defended his crown in the men’s open division at the 46th edition of the Boilermaker 15k Road Race in Utica on Sunday, July 9.

Yimer finished the race in 42 minutes and six seconds, breaking the record he set at last year’s race by 32 seconds.

Kenyans John Korir and Charles Langat finished second and third, respectively. The top-four male finishers all broke the event record.

Reid Buchannan of San Diego, California led the American runners as he placed seventh with a time of 43:44.

On the women’s side, Kenyan Jesca Chelangat emerged victorious with a time of 47:33. Chelengat’s finishing time set a new record for the women’s open division, taking down the previous record set by Edna Kiplagat in 2010.

American women in the race were led by Aliphine Tuliamuk from Arizona who finished fifth overall with a time of 49:18, along with Jessie Cardin of Rochester Hills, who finished with a time of 49:46, good for ninth place.