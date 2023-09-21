SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bottle and can drive sponsored by TOMRA, a multi-national recycling company, will be held at two locations in Upstate New York to support Honor Flight Syracuse.

Honor Flight Syracuse helps fly as many Central New York military veterans as possible at no cost to Washington D.C. to experience the war memorials. All funds raised from the recycling drive will go towards supporting their mission.

There are two collection centers:

Destiny USA in Syracuse at the corner of Solar Street and Hiawatha Boulevard.

Bradley’s Surplus at 26444 Route 11 in Evan Mills, just south of Fort Drum.

“We are truly grateful to TOMRA, which has donated over $64,000 to us from three previous bottle/can collections,” said Kevin Bradley, president of Honor Flight Syracuse. “And we are so appreciative of Bradley’s Surplus and Destiny USA for their support of our mission of flying veterans to Washington D.C. to receive the honor and recognition they so rightfully deserve. So we encourage everyone to gather up their bottles and cans from summer cookouts, pool parties and picnics and donate them for such a good cause!”

Those who want to donate online or learn more about Honor Flight Syracuse can do so at their website.