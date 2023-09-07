ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rehabilitation to the tune of $1.6 million is coming to a chain of Adirondack lakes located north of the High Peaks Wilderness. This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the launch of a large-scale project to rehabilitate gates, decks, and more along the Saranac chain of lakes.

The Saranac chain, located north of Route 3 and northwest of the High Peaks, consists of Lower, Middle, and Upper Saranac Lake, as well as Lake Flower. The project targets the upper locks connecting Lower and Middle Saranac Lakes. Those who use the upper locks will be asked to carry their canoes and kayaks around those locks for lake access.

“The Saranac Lakes Locks are a unique and essential structure for recreating on more than 5,000 acres of water, including several large lakes,” said Regional Director, Joe Zalewski. “Rehabilitation of these structures is crucial to safe recreational access between Lower and Middle Saranac Lake.”

The full scope of the work includes refurbishing upstream and downstream miter and wicket gates, replacing seals and bearings; and replacing deck boards, downstream boat docks and shelters, and concrete deck slabs, while also making repairs to existing concrete structures. Work is expected to finish sometime next year, according to the DEC.