UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Upstate Cancer Center has announced that registration is now open for the American Cancer Society’s ‘Relay For Life’ of Central NY that they are hosting at the Delta Lake State Park in Rome on Saturday, September 17th.

Local cancer survivors can register now to receive a free survivor t-shirt by mail prior to the event and enjoy their celebratory first lap with their caregivers. On the day of the event, survivors will also receive a free commemorative t-shirt by mail, as well as other gifts.

If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver and are interested in attending, please pre-register by visiting RelayForLife.org/CNY or by calling the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

T-shirts and shipping are free for cancer survivors and will be mailed out after registration. Funds raised at the event go to the American Cancer Society, cancer research, and people currently suffering from the disease.