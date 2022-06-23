QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month, the Warren County Historical Society is hosting a launch party for a book all about the protection of the waters of Lake George. The event for “Stewards of the Water: Protecting Lake George” will be held at the society on Saturday, July 16.

The book, containing the history of 20th- and 21st-century environmental activism around Lake George, was compiled by the Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition. Chapters by local authors include a look into work by Seneca Ray Stoddard, John Apperson and Dr. Irving Langmuir in the last century, all the way up to more modern efforts by the Fund for Lake George, Lake George Waterkeeper, local municipalities on and around the lake and more.

It takes a lot of voices, and a lot of research, to protect a water body like Lake George from man-made and environmental threats. In recent weeks and months, the Lake George Association, Lake George Park Commission and other groups have been involved in a conversation and legal battle over whether or not an herbicide will be safe for use on two bays in the lake in order to remove a harmful invasive plant species. Groups have also been involved in septic tank improvements on homes around the lake, fighting algal bloom growth; and mitigation of road salt, which can run into the water and damage the ecosystem.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Historical Society, located at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury. Contributors to the book itself, including historical society Director Teri Podnorszki Rogers and Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, will be present to sign copies and answer questions. Copies of “Stewards of the Water” will be on sale for $20 each. The book was developed and edited by Lorraine Ruffing.

In addition to history, the book also rolls in the work of local artists. Queensbury-based painted Tom Ryan created original works of watercolor art for each chapter, some of which will be on display in both original and print form at the event.

“Stewards of the Water” is part of a series organized by the Lake George Historical Association. The series, titled “Called by the Water,” was created by Lisa Adamson.