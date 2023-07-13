SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Brandon Williams is recovering after a minimally invasive heart surgery that took place at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse Wednesday morning, July 12.

After a medical appointment at Crouse Hospital, doctors found an “important medical issue,” Williams wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on July 1.

William’s surgery was a “robotic heart bypass procedure,” according to a statement from St. Joseph’s Hospital, and performed by a team of cardiac surgeons, nurses and support staff.

The procedure went “exceptionally well,” according to the hospital, and Williams is “now on the road to recovery.”

Williams will miss his first series of votes in Congress, but is hoping to return to Washington D.C. within the next few days.