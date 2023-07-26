NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Brandon Williams made the public aware of post-operation complications he is undergoing following an invasive heart bypass surgery that was performed on him two weeks ago.

Because of this, he will be missing the rest of the voting calendar this week.

“Doctors are pleased with the pace of the Congressman’s recovery from his surgery. However, a complication has arisen that requires immediate treatment and will prevent the Congressman from fulfilling his House duties for the remainder of the week. He is resting with his family and is being treated by experts at George Washington University Hospital. We fully expect Rep. Williams to continue on his path towards recovery,” said Taylor Weyeneth, Congressman Brandon Williams’ communications director.

“No further comment will be given at this time to respect the privacy of the Congressman and his family—giving him the time necessary to fully heal and resume his full schedule on behalf of the people of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.”